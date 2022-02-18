Paul McCartney Details 2022 Got Back North American Tour

Riding high on all of these Beatles hoopla of the past few months (perhaps not that he needed to anyway), Paul McCartney will be returning to the road. Macca announced a string of North American tour dates beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington at the city’s Spokane Arena.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in an announcement.

These are McCartney’s first tour dates since 2019, which he ended with a memorable performance at Dodger Stadium where brought out former bandmate Ringo Starr for some Beatles songs. No guarantees on that this time around but it should be fun regardless.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10 am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 24 at 10 pm local time.

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour 2022

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

