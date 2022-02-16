My Morning Jacket Reveal 2022 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket will be hitting the road in 2022, headlining a U.S. tour that kicks off on April 19. The list of openers is impressive with Madison Cunningham, Joy Oladokun and Indigo de Souza heading out on the road with the Kentucky rockers.

One of the tour’s highlights includes a stop in Louisville, their first hometown show in six years.

Artist presales and VIP packages will be available for purchase on February 16 and continue through February 17. The remaining tickets will be available to the general public on February 18 except for their Dillon, CO and Santa Barbara, CA performances.

Preceding the tour, My Morning Jacket is once again putting on an all-inclusive concert vacation from March 2-5 at the Moon Palace Cancún resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. My Morning Jacket will be performing all three nights at a beachfront venue. Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Trampled By Turtles, Fruit Bats will perform.

My Morning Jacket 2022 Tour Dates

MARCH

2 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

3 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

4 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

5 – Moon Palace, Cancún, MX – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

APRIL

19 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre *

20 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

23 – N. Charleston, SC – High Water Music Festival ‡

24 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Festival ‡

27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

28 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

29 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

MAY

1 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

JUNE

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

24 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater **

25 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Waterfront ***

28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

29 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! ^

JULY

1 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field ^

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

AUGUST

11 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park †

12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

14 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater †

16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

19 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park †

23 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

24 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

SEPTEMBER

16 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

19 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion †

20 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

22 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit †

23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater †

24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater †

* w/Special Guest Madison Cunningham

^ w/Special Guest Indigo de Souza

† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun

** w/Special Guests River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists

and Producing a Kind Generation

‡ Festival Performance

