Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ Becomes Top-Selling Album in America

After months of fan anticipation, Mitski’s recent album Laurel Hell debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and earned the #1 spot for album sales.

The indie darling has seen a steady rise in fame over the past few years following her beloved two most recent albums. Laurel Hell has brought the singer a new level of chart success, propelling her further into the mainstream than ever before.

The album has earned the #1 spot on several categories including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Tastemaker Albums. According to Billboard, the Indie superstar had “the largest vinyl sales week for any album released in 2022, and largest vinyl debut for an album by a female artist since Adele’s 30” was released.” She also debuted at #6 in the UK, #7 in Australia, among appearances on album charts across the globe. Mitski landed on top 40 charts in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and more.

Earlier this month, Mitski released a whimsical music video for her song ‘Stay Soft.’ Mitski will embark on a tour starting later this week in support of Laurel Hell with dates across North America and Europe.

