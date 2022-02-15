Search

Discover

NEWS

Kurt Vile Announces watch my moves With New Single ‘Like Exploding Stones’

By SPIN | Izzy Colón • February 15, 2022

Vile shares new single and music video for first single ‘Like Exploding Stones’

Kurt Vile will release a new album watch my moves on April 15 via Verve Records. In support of the new album, Vile has released the first single “Like Exploding Stones” along with an accompanying video featuring Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart.

The track is serene in mood, with lo-fi folk elements that transcend the typical conventions of the genre to incorporate elements of psychedelia. The video shows the juxtaposition between calm, soothing Philadelphia daytime and darker nightlife with colorful explosions.

 

Watch my moves was produced by Vile and longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf. Vile recorded the single along with most of the forthcoming album in his newly created home studio, OKV Central, in Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile shares. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

Watch my moves is Vile’s ninth solo album and first album since Bottle It In which he released in 2018, receiving critical acclaim. The forthcoming album is available for preorder here. The album is set to have laid laid-back feel without compromising the striking vibrancy seen already on “Like Exploding Stones.”

“It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music,” Vile said in a release. “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

‘watch my moves’ cover

Kurt Vile (watch my moves) Track List:

1. Goin on a Plane Today
2. Flyin (like a fast train)
3. Palace of OKV in Reverse
4. Like Exploding Stones
5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
6. Hey Like a Child
7. Jesus on a Wire
8. Fo Sho
9. Cool Water
10. Chazzy Don’t Mind
11. (shiny things)
12. Say the Word
13. Wages of Sin
14. kurt runner
15. Stuffed Leopard

Vile and The Violators will set out on a lengthy U.S. tour this spring followed by a summer European tour in support of the new album. The dates in bold below go on sale at 10 am local time on February 18.

KURT VILE CONFIRMED U.S. TOUR DATES

April 26Norfolk, VAThe NorVa*

April 27Saxaphaw, NCHaw River Ballroom*

April 28Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel*

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium*

May 3Oklahoma City, OKJones Assembly*

May 4Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5Dallas, TXGranada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TXACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7San Antonio, TXAztec Theater*

May 9Phoenix, AZVan Buren*

May 10San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park*

May 12Los Angeles, CAThe Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore*

May 14San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore*

May 15Sonoma, CAGundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom*

May 18Tacoma, WASpanish Ballroom*

May 19Spokane, WAKnitting Factory*

May 20Seattle, WAThe Moore*

May 21Boise, IDKnitting Factory

May 23Denver, COOgden Theater

May 25Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue+

May 26Milwaukee, WITurner Ballroom+

May 27Chicago, ILThalia Hall+

May 28Chicago, ILThalia Hall+

June 1New York, NYWebster Hall+

June 2New York, NYWebster Hall~

June 3Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer+

June 4Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer~

*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra

Kurt Vile European Tour Dates

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27Bath, U.K.Forum

August 28Leeds, U.K.Stylus

August 29Glasgow, U.K.QMU

August 30Belfast, U.K.Limelight

August 31Dublin, IrelandVicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 5Antwerpen, BelgiumOLT

September 12Köln, GermanyGloria Theater

September 13Amsterdam, the NetherlandsParadiso

September 14Nijmegen, the NetherlandsOpenluchttheater Goffert

September 15Berlin, GermanyHuxleys

September 16Copenhagen, DKThe Grey Hall

September 17 Malmö, Sweden Plan B

September 19Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, FranceLe Trianon

The post Kurt Vile Announces watch my moves With New Single ‘Like Exploding Stones’ appeared first on SPIN.

1 1 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.