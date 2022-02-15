Kurt Vile Announces watch my moves With New Single ‘Like Exploding Stones’

Kurt Vile will release a new album watch my moves on April 15 via Verve Records. In support of the new album, Vile has released the first single “Like Exploding Stones” along with an accompanying video featuring Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart.

The track is serene in mood, with lo-fi folk elements that transcend the typical conventions of the genre to incorporate elements of psychedelia. The video shows the juxtaposition between calm, soothing Philadelphia daytime and darker nightlife with colorful explosions.

Watch my moves was produced by Vile and longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf. Vile recorded the single along with most of the forthcoming album in his newly created home studio, OKV Central, in Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile shares. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

Watch my moves is Vile’s ninth solo album and first album since Bottle It In which he released in 2018, receiving critical acclaim. The forthcoming album is available for preorder here. The album is set to have laid laid-back feel without compromising the striking vibrancy seen already on “Like Exploding Stones.”

“It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music,” Vile said in a release. “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

Kurt Vile (watch my moves) Track List:

1. Goin on a Plane Today

2. Flyin (like a fast train)

3. Palace of OKV in Reverse

4. Like Exploding Stones

5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

6. Hey Like a Child

7. Jesus on a Wire

8. Fo Sho

9. Cool Water

10. Chazzy Don’t Mind

11. (shiny things)

12. Say the Word

13. Wages of Sin

14. kurt runner

15. Stuffed Leopard

Vile and The Violators will set out on a lengthy U.S. tour this spring followed by a summer European tour in support of the new album. The dates in bold below go on sale at 10 am local time on February 18.

KURT VILE CONFIRMED U.S. TOUR DATES

April 26—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa*

April 27—Saxaphaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Jones Assembly*

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7—San Antonio, TX—Aztec Theater*

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Van Buren*

May 10—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

May 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 14—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 15—Sonoma, CA—Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~

*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra

Kurt Vile European Tour Dates

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 5—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17 — Malmö, Sweden —Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon

