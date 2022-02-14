Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar Tear the House Down During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl LVI stage during halftime and unsurprisingly tore the house down. They stampeded through a slew of their greatest hits, with Dre and Snoop serving as the de facto emcees. The Super Bowl Halftime Show was befitting for the Big Game, which took place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Opening with Dre and Snoop’s “The Next Episode,” the stage was a replica studio, house and buildings that served as a tribute to Los Angeles. They went into “California Love” before 50 Cent popped up to perform a verse from “In Da Club.” Following Fiddy’s cameo, Blige hit the stage for “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” Then Kendrick Lamar hopped on stage for “m.a.a.d. city” and “Alright.” Eminem (who would take a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick) then performed “Lose Yourself” to a sea of cameras. Dre and Snoop closed th set with 1999’s “Still D.R.E” from 2001.

The all-star performance also featured Anderson .Paak on drums throughout.

Blige divulged in a recent interview that she didn’t get paid for her part in the halftime show, but took the gig anyway.

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” she told The Cruz Show. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

As for Snoop, he’s found himself making headlines for reasons unrelated to the highly anticipated performance. His latest album B.O.D.R. came out on Friday, and earlier this week it was announced that he was the new owner of Death Row Records. However, it wasn’t all positive news. The legendary rapper was accused of sexual assault from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2013. Snoop denied the accusations, calling the defendant a “gold digger.”

Prior to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the last time Dre and Snoop formally performed together was at Coachella in 2012.

