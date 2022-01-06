Judy Collins Announces Spellbound, First Album of All Original Songs

For the first time in her over 50-year-long career, Judy Collins announced a new album that is unlike anything she’s done in the past. Titled Spellbound, the album will feature all original songs written entirely by Collins herself.

Spellbound is Collins’ 29th album and her sixth in the past six years. With the announcement, she released its first single, “When I Was A Girl In Colorado,” today. The record is out on February 25 and is available for pre-order now.

“They say after the plague came the Renaissance,” Collins said in a statement. “Now felt like the perfect time to make this record because, after all that’s happened in the world, we need something beautiful and inspirational to lift us up.”

Co-producer Alan Silverman and singer-songwriter-guitarist Ari Hest joined Collins for the creation of the record, and Collins and Hest had previously been nominated for the Best Folk Album Grammy in 2016 for their duet record, Silver Skies Blue. The record’s core musicians include multi-instrumentalist Thad DeBrock, bassist Zev Katz, and drummer Doug Yowell.

Spellbound Track List

Spellbound

Grand Canyon

So Alive

Hell on Wheels

Shipwrecked Mariner

When I Was A Girl In Colorado

Thomas Merton

Wild with Mist

Gilded Rooms

Prairie Dreams

City of Awakening

Arizona

Judy Collins Tour Dates

January 7, 2022 – Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FL

January 12, 2022 – Key West Theater in Key West, FL

January 14, 2022 – Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, FL

January 16, 2022 -Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL

January 26, 2022 – City Winery Atlanta in Atlanta, GA

February 11, 2022 – Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA

February 12, 2022 – Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA

February 13, 2022 – SOKA PAC in Aliso Viejo, CA

February 15, 2022 – Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA

February 18, 2022 – Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HI

February 19, 2022 – Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HI

February 23, 2022 – Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds, WA

February 25, 2022 – Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, WA

February 26, 2022 – Admiral Theatre in Bremerton, WA

February 28, 2022 – Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, OR

March 1, 2022 – Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, OR

March 2, 2022 – Tower Theatre in Bend, OR

March 4, 2022 – One World Theater in Austin, TX

March 7, 2022 – Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, NM

March 8, 2022 – Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZ

March 10, 2022 – Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

March 11, 2022 – McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts in Palm Desert, CA

March 13, 2022 – College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA

March 18, 2022 – Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJ

March 24, 2022 – Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KS

March 26, 2022 – The Stanley – Estes Park, CO

March 29, 2022 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

March 31, 2022 – Grand Theatre in Frankfort, KY

April 22, 2022 – State Theatre in Portland, ME

April 23, 2022 – 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, ME

April 28, 2022 – Homer Center For The Arts in Homer, NY

April 29, 2022 – Sugarloaf PAC in Chester, NY

May 18, 2022 – St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, MI

May 22, 2022 – Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS

July 22, 2022 – Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, OH

July 24, 2022 – Botanical Gardens – Denver, CO

The post Judy Collins Announces Spellbound, First Album of All Original Songs appeared first on SPIN.