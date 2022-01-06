Denzel Curry to Release New Album Melt My Eyes See Your Future

It’s been almost three years since Denzel Curry last released an album. In the interim, he’s released a pair of Record Store Day singles. The 2020 edition featured Curry covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”

On Wednesday, Curry shared a trailer for his fifth studio album. Titled Melt My Eyes See Your Future, the teaser sees Curry roaming through a desert, with clues to who will collaborate with him. Those names include T-Pain, Slowthai, 6lack, Rico Nasty, Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA, Thundercat, Robert Glasper (who joined forces with Curry on his 2021 RSD single) and more.

Curry didn’t share information on a release date. However, the captain to the YouTube video read as follows: MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE… COMING TO A STEREO NEAR YOU.

His previous solo album was 2019’s Zuu. In 2020, Curry collaborated with Beats on Unlocked and later, the remix album Unlocked 1.5. In addition to the RSD singles, he also dropped “Bad Luck” for DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack and “The Game” for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

