Father John Misty Announces New Album Chloë and The Next 20th Century, Shares ‘Funny Girl’

After weeks of teases and speculation, Father John Misty is back after a four-year layoff. The artist also known as Josh Tillman announced the album on Tuesday night (or Wednesday morning depending on where you live. Titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century, the album will be released on April 8 on Sub Pop and Bella Union.

The album was produced by Tillman’s longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson. In addition to the album’s announcement, Father John Misty shared a video for the lounge-y “Funny Girl,” which was directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman.

In addition to the regular CD, cassette and vinyl editions, there will be a limited deluxe edition of the record. That will come in a hardcover book featuring bonus seven-inch singles that includes covers of Misty songs by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz. Del Rey will take on “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” while Cruz covers “Kiss Me (I Loved You).”

Misty also announced a pair of shows, one at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Hall with the LA Philharmonic on February 25. The second takes place in London at on at the Barbican with Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley on April 7.

You can preorder Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first since 2018 here.

Chloë and The Next 20th Century tracklisting

1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Miss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only A Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century

The post Father John Misty Announces New Album <i>Chloë and The Next 20th Century</i>, Shares ‘Funny Girl’ appeared first on SPIN.