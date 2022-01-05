David Byrne, Yo La Tengo Contribute to Upcoming Ben Gibbard-Curated Yoko Ono Tribute Album

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie announced the forthcoming release of Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a tribute album he complied that features a slew of legendary artists covering the seminal works of Yoko Ono.

The album’s first single features David Byrne and Yo La Tengo covering Ono’s “Who Has Seen The Wind?” which is out now. Ocean Child is set to release on February 18, Ono’s 89th birthday, via Canvasback Music. Other artists taking on Ono tracks include Sharon Van Etten, Japanese Breakfast, Death Cab, US Girls, Amber Coffman, Deerhoof, the Flaming Lips, and many more.

A portion of the album’s proceeds will be donated to Why Hunger, an organization that Ono has worked with for decades.

“Some of her best songs have been covered and compiled here by a generation-spanning group of musicians for whom her work has meant so much,” Gibbard said in a statement. “It is my sincere hope that a new crop of Yoko Ono fans fall in love with her songwriting due in some small part to this album we have put together.”

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Track List

1. Toyboat – Sharon Van Etten

2. Who Has Seen The Wind? – David Byrne and Yo La Tengo

3. Dogtown – Sudan Archives

4. Waiting For The Sunrise – Death Cab for Cutie

5. Yellow Girl (Stand For Life) – Thao

6. Born In A Prison – US Girls

7. Growing Pain – Jay Som

8. Listen, The Snow Is Falling – Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields)

9. No No No – Deerhoof

10. Don’t Be Scared – We Are KING

11. Mrs. Lennon – The Flaming Lips

12. No One Sees Me Like You Do – Japanese Breakfast

13. There Is No Goodbye Between Us – Yo La Tengo

14. Run Run Run – Amber Coffman

