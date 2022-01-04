Halsey Releases Extended Edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power With Two New Songs

One of the biggest (and best) surprises of 2021 was Halsey‘s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album consisted of 14 songs written by the artist and was produced by none other than Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power scored a Grammy nod in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

Today, Halsey shared an extended edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The collection features two new songs: “Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here.”

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, which was Halsey’s third overall chart-topper.

In our review around the time of the album’s release, we wrote that Halsey’s “IICHLIWP will satiate listeners who have yearned for a “rocksy” or “punksy” album and perhaps expand her already wide fanbase.” The album also landed our Staff Picks list of the best albums and songs of 2021.

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Extended Edition Tracklisting

1. The Tradition

2. Bells in Santa Fe

3. Easier than Lying

4. Lilith

5. Girl is a Gun

6. You asked for this

7. Darling

8. 1121

9. honey

10. Whispers

11. I am not a woman, I’m a god

12. The Lighthouse

13. Ya’aburnee

14. Nightmare

15. Nightmare Reprise

16. People disappear here

