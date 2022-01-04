Search

Halsey Releases Extended Edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power With Two New Songs

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • January 04, 2022

The album released last August was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

One of the biggest (and best) surprises of 2021 was Halsey‘s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album consisted of 14 songs written by the artist and was produced by none other than Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power scored a Grammy nod in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

Today, Halsey shared an extended edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The collection features two new songs: “Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here.”

 

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, which was Halsey’s third overall chart-topper.

In our review around the time of the album’s release, we wrote that Halsey’s “IICHLIWP will satiate listeners who have yearned for a “rocksy” or “punksy” album and perhaps expand her already wide fanbase.” The album also landed our Staff Picks list of the best albums and songs of 2021.

Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Extended Edition Tracklisting

1. The Tradition
2. Bells in Santa Fe
3. Easier than Lying
4. Lilith
5. Girl is a Gun
6. You asked for this
7. Darling
8. 1121
9. honey
10. Whispers
11. I am not a woman, I’m a god
12. The Lighthouse
13. Ya’aburnee
14. Nightmare
15. Nightmare Reprise
16. People disappear here

