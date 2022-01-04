Halsey Releases Extended Edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power With Two New Songs

The album released last August was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
One of the biggest (and best) surprises of 2021 was Halsey‘s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album consisted of 14 songs written by the artist and was produced by none other than Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power scored a Grammy nod in the Best Alternative Music Album category.
Today, Halsey shared an extended edition of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The collection features two new songs: “Nightmare Reprise” and “People disappear here.”
The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, which was Halsey’s third overall chart-topper.
In our review around the time of the album’s release, we wrote that Halsey’s “IICHLIWP will satiate listeners who have yearned for a “rocksy” or “punksy” album and perhaps expand her already wide fanbase.” The album also landed our Staff Picks list of the best albums and songs of 2021.
Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Extended Edition Tracklisting
1. The Tradition
2. Bells in Santa Fe
3. Easier than Lying
4. Lilith
5. Girl is a Gun
6. You asked for this
7. Darling
8. 1121
9. honey
10. Whispers
11. I am not a woman, I’m a god
12. The Lighthouse
13. Ya’aburnee
14. Nightmare
15. Nightmare Reprise
16. People disappear here
