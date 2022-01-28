Kanye West to Release Donda 2 in February

Kanye West has been teasing a follow-up to last year’s Donda for a bit now. Now, in an Instagram post, West confirmed that Donda 2 is on the way and will be released on February 22, 2022 (2/22/22 for you sleuths). And, there’s a blockbuster name attached to it as well.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” West wrote in the post.

Like everything, however, this just may be a lofty goal. In the not-so-recent past, West has changed and adjusted album dates and songs on the fly.

Last year, Donda was released in August (after some back-and-forth with West’s label Def Jam). It was ultimately nominated for a number of Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. Prior to its release, West hosted a number of release parties, most controversially, the one in Chicago that included Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Earlier this month, Kanye West was a suspect in a battery incident that took place in downtown Los Angeles. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, West was accused of punching a male fan who asked him for an autograph. The alleged incident took place at around 3 am.

In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? ‘Cause that’s what happened right fucking now.”

