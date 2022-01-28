Search

Discover

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY

Charli XCX Unveils New Single ‘Beg For You’ Featuring Rina Sawayama

By SPIN | Grace Natanawan • January 28, 2022

Her album is out in March

In anticipation of Charli XCX’s upcoming album, CRASH, she released her new single “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama. Charli and Rina have reigned over the pop world in recent years, producing fun and futuristic pop records that expand upon the ever-growing genre of hyperpop. Their years-long friendship seemed to indicate that a studio collab was always a possibility and here we are.

The track evokes the bubblegum sweetness of early 2000s pop that Sawayama and Charli are known to bring to their tracks. A dance sample from September’s “Cry For You” is featured on the song alongside production from Digital Farm Animals.

Charli’s highly-anticipated album, CRASH, is set to be released on March 18th. It has been two years since her last full-length album release, how i’m feeling now. This will be her fifth studio album and the final album in her record deal. To coincide with the album release, Charli will begin her North American tour in late March followed by her UK and European tour starting in May.

Charli XCX 2022 tour dates:

North America:
26th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA
27th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA
29th March – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
1st April – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
3rd April – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
6th April – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
8th April – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
9th April – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX (on sale TBD)
10th April – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
12th April – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA
13th April – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
15th April – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
16th April – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA
18th April – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
20th April – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA
22nd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY
23rd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY
25th April – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON
26th April – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI
28th April – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN
29th April – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

European live dates:

13th May – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland
15th May – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK
17th May – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK
18th May – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK
19th May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK
21st May – UEA – Norwich, UK
22nd May – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK
23rd May – Rock City – Nottingham, UK
25th May – Trianon – Paris, France*
27th May – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium*
28th May – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands
30th May – Astra – Berlin, Germany
31st May – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany
2nd June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain
4th June – Fabrique – Milan, Italy
7th June – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain
9th June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

The post Charli XCX Unveils New Single ‘Beg For You’ Featuring Rina Sawayama appeared first on SPIN.

4 12 6
  1. FrancesFreitas
    FrancesFreitas I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  2. tina.sabri4283
    Loretta Easterling This article is really amazing. Thanks for the sharing. www.myloweslife.bid/
    ...show more
  3. tonya.buchananton11111111
    Tonya Buchanan These are 2 pay checks $78367 and $87367. that i received in last 2 months. I am very happy that i can make thousands in my part time and now i am enjoying my life. Everybody can do this and earn lots of dollars from home in very short time period. Your Success is one step away Click Below Webpage….. Just visit this website now.............................. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more
  4. shryockntire
    shryockntire35 #Bannon #DrLiMengYan1 #闫丽梦 #郭文贵 #班农 #LiMengYan #COVID19 #YanLiMeng #亚裔歧视 #Ethnicity #CCP #GenocideGamesactu.fr/occitanie/lourdes_65286/abus-sexuels-l-eveque-de-la-manche-a-recu-de-nouveaux-courriers-de-victimes_46367855.html
    ...show more
  5. MaryChinn
    MaryChinn Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site................... www.livejob247.com
    ...show more
  6. itsnotbutta
    james park Maybe ill go watch at the Hammerstein .. Also I just launched a sticker iOS app that lets users stamp photos with fun stickers .. free to download with some free and some paid stickers www.photostamped.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.