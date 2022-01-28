Charli XCX Unveils New Single ‘Beg For You’ Featuring Rina Sawayama

In anticipation of Charli XCX’s upcoming album, CRASH, she released her new single “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama. Charli and Rina have reigned over the pop world in recent years, producing fun and futuristic pop records that expand upon the ever-growing genre of hyperpop. Their years-long friendship seemed to indicate that a studio collab was always a possibility and here we are.

The track evokes the bubblegum sweetness of early 2000s pop that Sawayama and Charli are known to bring to their tracks. A dance sample from September’s “Cry For You” is featured on the song alongside production from Digital Farm Animals.

Charli’s highly-anticipated album, CRASH, is set to be released on March 18th. It has been two years since her last full-length album release, how i’m feeling now. This will be her fifth studio album and the final album in her record deal. To coincide with the album release, Charli will begin her North American tour in late March followed by her UK and European tour starting in May.

Charli XCX 2022 tour dates:

North America:

26th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

27th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29th March – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

1st April – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3rd April – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6th April – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8th April – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9th April – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX (on sale TBD)

10th April – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12th April – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13th April – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15th April – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16th April – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18th April – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20th April – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22nd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23rd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25th April – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26th April – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28th April – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29th April – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

European live dates:

13th May – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15th May – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17th May – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18th May – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19th May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21st May – UEA – Norwich, UK

22nd May – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23rd May – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25th May – Trianon – Paris, France*

27th May – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium*

28th May – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30th May – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31st May – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

2nd June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4th June – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7th June – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9th June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

