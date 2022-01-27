Nicolas Cage discusses owning a pet crow: “I like the goth element. I am a goth”

Nicolas Cage has spoken about his “goth” nature in a new interview, accompanying the revelation that he looks after a pet crow.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actor revealed that his crow – named Hoogan – lives in a geodesic dome at Cage’s Las Vegas residency.

He also spoke about his cats Merlin and Teegra, and said that the bird had “taken to calling me names,” adding that it was “comical” to him. “When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’”

“Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect,” Cage added, presumably in reference to the 19th century American writer’s famous poem, The Raven, which does not feature a crow. “I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

Last month (December 14), the first trailer for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent was released, showcasing Cage playing a version of himself – watch the clip below.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the action comedy film stars Cage as a fictionalised interpretation of himself who is “creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin”.

Alongside Cage, Pascal and Haddish, the film also stars Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Cage’s ex-wife, Lily Sheen as Cage’s daughter and Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl) as Cage’s agent.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the meta role, Cage said: “[‘Nick Cage’] is an invented version of Nic Cage. The character is feeling unfulfilled and contending with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood.

“It’s not me. I’m feeling pretty good about things.”

Cage was also recently cast as Dracula in Renfield, a new horror film starring Nicholas Hoult focusing on the vampire’s notorious henchman.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is set to be released in cinemas April 22, 2022.

