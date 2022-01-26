Lana Del Rey Performed a New Song With Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell

From the U.S. Army’s Twitter account posting a quote of Del Rey’s to Pusha T making jokes about her on his Instagram, Del Rey has certainly had an interesting week on social media.

While dropping in at Nikki Lane’s show in Austin (as pointed out by Stereogum), Del Rey performed a new song titled “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.” In addition to Del Rey and Lane, Sierra Ferrell joined them around a single mic to perform the song.

Ahead of it, Del Rey told the audience that it was inspired by an uncomfortable interaction Lane had with an older man. “Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her, and he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Bleh!’ So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded,” she said.

Recently, Del Rey contributed the first single to the highly anticipated album, Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack). “Watercolor Eyes” was featured in last Sunday’s newest episode.

