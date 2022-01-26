Kim Gordon Announces U.S. and European Tour

Kim Gordon is ready to roll. The ex-Sonic Youth bassist will be hitting the road for a short string of U.S. dates before embarking on her first-ever international headlining tour. The itinerary includes a trio of festival stops at Treefort in Boise, Big Ears in Knoxville and later this summer, Primavera in Barcelona.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening! Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle,” Gordon said in a statement.

In 2019, Gordon released No Home Record. The album was her first as a solo artist and was produced by Justin Raisen. She was set to hit the road on a tour in 2020, and we all know what happened after that.

The two-week March run will kick off in Boston before ending at Boise’s Treefort. She’ll hit the road again in Europe at the end of May that will take into early June.

Kim Gordon 2022 Tour Dates:

U.S. Tour Dates:

3/13/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/15/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

3/16/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

3/18/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/19/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/22/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

3/24/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/25/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

UK/EU Dates:

5/23/22 – London, UK @ Koko

5/24/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

5/25/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

5/26/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

5/28/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

5/29/22 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

5/30/22 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

5/31/22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

6/2/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/6/22 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

6/7/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

6/9/22 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

