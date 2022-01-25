Governors Ball Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole and More

Festival announcement season is upon us, and New York’s Governors Ball didn’t want to be left out in the cold.

The massive three-day lineup is headlined by Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J.Cole, while featuring other notable acts like Migos, Beabadoobee, Glass Animals, Clairo and a whole lot of others. Perhaps the most unique name on the list is Diesel, better known as NBA legend and endlessly amusing analyst Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq Daddy hits the stage on June 11, while the festival runs that entire June 10-12 weekend at Citi Field.

No word yet if Charles Barkley will be attending or hosting a cook-off at the event, but we can dream.

At any rate, other artists on the bill include Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Clairo, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi® Cardmembers from today, January 25th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 27th at 11:59 AM EST. Citi® presale link available here. Three-day and one-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available to All Ages via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, January 27 at 12:00 pm EST.

