Watch Eric Church Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf With ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ Cover

By SPIN | Katrina Nattress • January 24, 2022

Singer died earlier this week at age 74

Eric Church paid tribute to Meat Loaf during a concert in Detroit last night, leading fans in a sing along of the theatrical rocker’s 1993 comeback single “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” off the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell.

See footage of the cover below.

 

Meat Loaf passed away on January 20 at age 74. His family announced the news via Facebook.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the statement read. “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World.’ ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” it continued. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

