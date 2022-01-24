Måneskin Perform ‘Beggin’ and ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave in Saturday Night Live Debut

Måneskin have quickly and not-so-quietly taken the rock world be storm ever since winning the Eurovision Song Contest last spring. Last night they etched one more notch on their belts by making their Saturday Night Live debut during an episode that was hosted by SNL alum Will Forte.

For their first song, the Italian quartet performed their cover of Four Seasons’ 1967 song “Beggin.'” The song, which initially caught fire on TikTok last year, showcased Måneskin’s talents as a magnetic live act. They also performed “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

Måneskin’s performance follows Bleachers‘ first time playing the SNL stage last week. Jack Antonoff made sure his debut was memorable by bringing out some special guests, including his dad during “How Dare You Want More.” Next week, Willem Dafoe is set to make his hosting debut with Katy Perry as the musical guest.

The Italian rockers plan to continue their domination this year, playing a number of notable festivals including Coachella, Reading and Leeds.

