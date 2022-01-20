Taylor Swift was named Record Store Day’s first-ever Global Ambassador for 2022.

Aside from moving lots of her own vinyl, Swift has a history of supporting independent record stores.

In past years, Jack White, Dave Grohl, Pearl Jam, St. Vincent, and Run The Jewels have all been appointed ambassadors, but Swift marks the first Global one. She is also the third female RSD ambassador, following St. Vincent and Brandi Carlile, who was 2020’s selection.

In the statement on Record Store Day’s website, Swift said:

I’m very proud to be this year’s Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.

Record Store Day is scheduled to take place on April 23 this year. Due to the pandemic, Record Store Day has been pushed to “Drops” spread across two months.

The post Taylor Swift Is Record Store Day’s First-Ever Global Ambassador appeared first on SPIN.