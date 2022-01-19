Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after skiing accident

By NME/Ella Kemp • January 19, 2022

The actor had been rushed to hospital yesterday

French actor Gaspard Ullilel has died at the age of 37 after a skiing accident.

Ullilel, who starred in Saint Laurent and will soon feature in Disney+ series The Moon Knight, was rushed to hospital after an accident in the Alps on Tuesday (January 18).

The actor collided with another skiier at a crossing point and suffered head trauma as a result, according to The Guardian. He was hospitalised in Grenoble but did not survive his injuries.

Gaspard Ullilel starred in 2001’s Brotherhood of the Wolf alongside Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci. He won a prestigious Cesar award for most promising actor for his role in A Very Long Engagement opposite Audrey Tautou.

He also won a Cesar award for playing the main role in Xavier Dolan’s 2017 film It’s Only The End of the World.

The actor played a number of iconic characters and real-life people, including young Hannibal Lecter in prequel project Hannibal Rising and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in biopic Saint Laurent.

French prime minister Jean Castex paid his respects on Twitter, writing: “Gaspard Ullilel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly.

“It is with a heavy heart that we will now see his most beautiful performances and cross this certain look.”

 

In Moon Knight, Gaspard Ullilel will appear as Midnight Man, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in the forthcoming new Marvel series project.

The actor is survived by his longterm girlfriend Gaëlle Piétri and their son. An investigation into the circumstances of Ullilel’s death has been opened.

The post Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after skiing accident appeared first on NME.

2 2 3
  1. TiaHowells9
    TiaHowells9 she's been laid off for two months, the previous month her paycheck was $20328 ONLY working at home for a couple of hours each day... check out... Www.Works16.com
    ...show more
  2. JoellaHaug1
    JoellaHaug I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  3. MarcusSchaefer
    MarcusSchaefer If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week… Look no more!!!! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95/per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home… I’ve been doing this for 6 months now and last month i’ve earned my first five-figure paycheck ever!!!! Learn more about it on following site…............................... www.livejob247.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.