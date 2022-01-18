Sonic Youth Share ‘In & Out,’ Announce New Collection In/Out/In

Sonic Youth have a mountain of unreleased material that they’ve been sifting through for years. Their latest archival release is In/Out/In, a collection that focuses on the band’s post-2000 material.

The five-track album features “Basement Contender” and “Machine” from The Eternal sessions, “Social Static” from the 2000 Chris Habib/Spencer Tunick short film of the same name, and “In & Out” and “Out & In,” which both were originally exclusively available on a Three Lobed box set of various artists from 2011 called Not the Spaces You Know, But Between Them.

“When you’re in the middle of a tour and all of the musical cylinders (musicians, crew + equipment) are warmed up and firing on 10, and if the room/theater/venue and its acoustics allow, you can sometimes catch magic or maybe a basic track,” Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley explained in a statement. “This magic/music/inspiration doesn’t always occur when you’d like it to show up (you know, during the show!) -however, it sometimes can be caught in small unspoken moments during soundcheck when you least expect it.”

“‘In & Out’ was caught in such a situation – during soundcheck in Pomona, CA at the Fox Theatre in 2010 – Kim and I were waiting for our bandmates to arrive and our linechecks turned into a jam session turned into recording a basic track,” he continued. “Recorded surreptitiously by long-time SY engineer Aaron Mullan and tucked away for guitar overdubs later in 2010, and then submitted to Cory Rayborn for his Three Lobed multi-artist box set ‘Not The Space You Know, But Between Them.’ The two SY songs that debuted and were exclusively available on that box set are now available in one standalone collection – In/Out/In – plus three (mostly) instrumental Sonic Youth jammers from 2000-2010.”

In/Out/In is slated for a March 18 release via Three Lobed and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to “In & Out” below.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/in-out-in-2">In/Out/In by Sonic Youth</a>

