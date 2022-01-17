When Roddy Ricch was forced to cancel his Saturday Night Live performance after getting exposed to COVID-19, Bleachers were more than happy to jump in and take his spot as musical guest. It was Jack Antonoff‘s band’s first time playing SNL (it was hosted by West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose), and they made their debut a memorable one.

Bleachers played “How Dare You Want More” and “Chinatown” from their third album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which was released last year. For the first song, Antonoff brought out his father, Rick Antonoff. Bruce Springsteen features on the studio version of “Chinatown,” but did not appear. Additionally, Bleachers were joined by guests Blu DeTiger and Claud.

Bleachers may not be nominated for any Grammys this year; however, Antonoff’s work as a producer has him up for two golden gramophones: Producer, Non-Classical and Album of the Year (Taylor Swift’s Evermore). He was originally listed for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which is also nominated for Album of the Year, but was taken off for not directly contributing to the project.

The 2022 Grammys were supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but have been postponed indefinitely due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

The post Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Make Saturday Night Live Debut appeared first on SPIN.