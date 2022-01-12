The Weeknd Unveils Video for ‘Gasoline’

The Weeknd released a new video for “Gasoline,” the second track off his most recent album, Dawn FM.

The Weeknd only released Dawn FM a few days ago on January 7, and the “Gasoline” video is the second of a song off the new album. A video for “Sacrifice,” the fifth song on the record, premiered the day of Dawn‘s release. Matilda Finn directed the eccentric “Gasoline” video, which features The Weeknd portraying his character off the cover of Dawn—a really old version of himself. Just like his other videos, things take a dark turn here.

Interestingly, in a tweet yesterday, the artist also known as Abel Tesfaye hinted that Dawn FM could be part of a trilogy.

i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022

Dawn FM is the Grammy-winning musician’s fifth studio album, and it features a string of notable collaborators including Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Jim Carrey. In SPIN‘s review, Bobby Olivier said “Dawn FM is his finest work since Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), thematically hinging on regret and shedding grudges.”

The Weeknd is set to embark this summer on a stadium tour, supporting both After Hours and Dawn FM. Prior to Dawn‘s release, the Canadian singer-songwriter teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for their new collaborative track, “Moth to a Flame,” and even released a video with Post Malone for “One Right Now.”

