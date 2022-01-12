Pavement Detail Deluxe Reissue of Terror Twilight, Share Previously Unreleased Song ‘Be the Hook’

Pavement‘s fifth and final album is getting the reissue we have all been waiting for.

On April 8, Matador is set to release Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, a reissued collection of the original record from 1999. The 45-track set compilation includes a remastering of the original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings, and even tracks from the band’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. The entire collection presents 28 unreleased tracks, and today, Pavement released one of the never-before-heard tracks, “Be The Hook.”

The LP will restore Terror‘s producer Nigel Goodrich (Radiohead, Beck) suggested sequence, yet the new CD will preserve the final track order lined up by Pavement. The 4xLP and 2xCD editions will include a book with more unseen photos and commentary.

Pavement’s Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Track List

LP1 – Side A

1) Platform Blues

2) The Hexx

3) You Are a Light

4) Cream of Gold

5) Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 – Side B

1) Billie

2) Folk Jam

3) Major Leagues

4) Carrot Rope

5) Shagbag #

6) Speak, See, Remember

7) Spit On a Stranger

LP2 – Side C

1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2) Rooftop Gambler

3) Your Time to Change

4) Stub Your Toe

5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6) Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 – Side D

1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3) Billy (SM Demo) #

4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 – Side E

1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 – Side F

1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) Be the Hook #

LP4 – Side G

1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5) Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 – Side H

1) Platform Blues (Live) #

2) The Hexx (Live) #

3) You Are a Light (Live) #

4) Folk Jam (Live) #

5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #

#= previously unreleased

2xCD features 1999 album sequence

The post Pavement Detail Deluxe Reissue of Terror Twilight, Share Previously Unreleased Song ‘Be the Hook’ appeared first on SPIN.

]]>