Watch the Trailer for Foo Fighters Upcoming Studio 666 Film

Last month, Foo Fighters announced they were releasing a long-in-the-works horror-comedy titled Studio 666. Now, you can see what Dave Grohl and company have in store for the big screen.

In the first Studio 666 trailer, the band hunker down in a San Fernando Valley house to record a new album (that would eventually (?) in this fictitious world become Medicine at Midnight). Of course, hijinx ensue from there. Grohl battles supernatural forces (and is even possessed) that threaten to derail the whole process and could sink the band as well.

Studio 666 stars the Foo Fighters (Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee) as well as Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell.

Last month, the group shared a teaser that gave a glimpse of what was to come. This is a more expansive view of that.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level…,” Grohl said in a statement at the time. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

The trailer debuted on EW.

The film will be released on February 25 in theaters.

