Search

Discover

NEWS

John Mulaney thanks Seth Meyers for helping him through rehab

By NME/Beth Webb • September 09, 2021

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room even at the intervention”

John Mulaney has given his first interview since his time in rehab, and thanked host Seth Meyers for helping with his intervention.

It was reported that the comedian had first entered rehab in December 2020. A source told Page Six at the time: “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health.”

However Mulaney, who has been open about his relationship with addiction in the past, confirmed in the interview that his recent setback in fact began in September 2020.

Within the space of a year, the comedian returned to rehab several times, with the final time as a result of an intervention instigated by Meyers and other fellow comedians.

“I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall,” he explained on Meyers’ show Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half.”

John Mulaney

Mulaney went on to say that he was aware that an intervention was happening as soon as he opened the door and saw his friends ready to greet him.

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room even at the intervention,” he quipped. “So I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help.’ Just to scoop you.”

He also confirmed his relationship with actor Olivia Munn, which had been the subject of much tabloid speculation, and also revealed that the pair are having a baby together.

Mulaney is currently touring with his new stand-up show From Scratch. His first public appearance was opening for The Strokes for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

The post John Mulaney thanks Seth Meyers for helping him through rehab appeared first on NME.

3 4 5
  1. MelissaSilvaMelissaSilva
    MelissaSilva I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site ... Thanks a lot Here….................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. Dirty.Old.Goat
    Dirty Old Goat Funny mugs and novelty dirtyoldgoat.com/ mugs, personalized mugs, and more for friends, family, and colleagues. Gift mugs for all interests like sport, hobbies, and work.
    ...show more
  3. mariehong
    MarieHong I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started…>>> Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  4. appsluredelhi
    Appslure Hey, We are best app service provider - bit.ly/3DWrGOq
    ...show more
  5. kathy.d.prater
    KathyPrater I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily. simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing. Try now……………… Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.