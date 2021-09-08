Search

Kid Cudi, Kehlani and more pay tribute to Mac Miller on third anniversary of rapper’s death

By NME/Alex Gallagher • September 08, 2021

"Not one day that goes by where you aren’t swimming in circles in my mind," said Thundercat

Artists have remembered the late Mac Miller three years after the rapper’s death.

Miller passed away in September of 2018 following an accidental overdose, aged 26.

Kid Cudi, Kehlani, Juicy J, ScHoolboy Q and Flying Lotus are among those who’ve paid tribute to Miller on social media. “Always in my heart man,” wrote Cudi, while Kehlani tweeted “Forever n ever”.

Juicy J instructed his followers to “smoke out & listen to Mac Miller all day”, while Flying Lotus wrote “Mac Miller forever”. Ty Dolla $ign marked Miller’s passing by retweeting a tribute by the official Mac Miller Memoir account.

“Not one day that goes by where you aren’t swimming in circles in my mind,” wrote friend and frequent collaborator Thundercat, sharing an image of the two artists performing together during Miller’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert. “Love you always Mac.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Last month, Vince Staples revealed Miller refused to take royalties from him for one of the early projects they worked on together. In 2013, Miller executive produced Staples’ breakout mixtape, ‘Stolen Youth’.

“The whole project, he gave me ownership of it. He just said, ‘If you make a gang of money just give me a S-Class,'” Staples said during an appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. “Then he took me on the road and paid for my room and board and still paid me. So yeah you know that was the homie.”

Back in July, Miller posthumously featured on ‘I Believed It’, a song by R&B duo Dvsn that also featured Ty Dolla $ign.

Meanwhile, a November 16 trial has been set for the three men accused of selling Miller the drugs that led to his death. Prosecutors are claiming that the narcotics were counterfeit and laced with fentanyl. The men have been held without bail for over two years in Los Angeles.

