BottleRock Pulls The Plug On Guns N’ Roses’ Set With Dave Grohl on Stage

Guns N’ Roses closed out Saturday night’s festivities with an epic two-and-a-half-hour performance that ended with Dave Grohl joining them onstage to help with guitars and backup vocals on “Paradise City.” All was going well until the clock struck 10 and promoters promptly cut the sound, halfway through the song. But that didn’t stop the band from finishing out the hit in full force, with the crowd screaming the lyrics, rendering the attempt to quiet things down completely useless.

A festival goer caught the whole thing on tape, which you can see below. Watch out for the sound cut at the 3:10 mark.

As Blabbermouth points out, BottleRock takes its 1opm cutoff so seriously because the festival grounds are in a residential area with homes facing the main stage. The Napa Valley Expo curfew was instituted when neighbors complained about the sound after Bottlerock’s inaugural year in 2013. GNR isn’t the first band to break curfew. The Cure did it in 2014, Foo Fighters in 2017 and Neil Young in 2019. The Foos are wrapping up the festival tonight, so who know, maybe they’ll break it again.

See GNR’s BottleRock full setlist below.