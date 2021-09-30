Deadmau5 is releasing new music video created by ‘Core’ players

Electronic artist Deadmau5 has released a new music video for his new single, created entirely by fans in Core Games.

In collaboration with Manticore Games, Deadmau5‘s highly anticipated new music video for the hit single “When The Summer Dies” with musician, singer and songwriter, Lights has been released.

Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, asked fans to build dystopian worlds on Core, the platform for user-created interactive experiences, during the Dystopian Worlds Collab Jam which began back in July. After the worlds were made, the final music video was then assembled into the video for “When The Summer Dies”.

“I’ve been experimenting with the confluence of music and tech for a long time, and now with games, I’m able to take it to a whole other level,” said Zimmerman. “Typically it takes months and hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars to make a music video. In this case, we were able to pull together a video with stunning 3D worlds in just a couple of months by crowdsourcing the creation to the Core community and Deadmau5 fans.

You can check out the When The Summer Dies (Official Music Video) below:

“The quality of the interactive experiences and the speed with which they were made was unbelievable and demonstrates why more artists are seeking out unique opportunities inside of games to extend new experiences to their audiences.”

The collaboration between Deadmau5 and Core creators resulted in more than 130 entries including from fans who have little to no prior professional game development experience. Some notable worlds featured in the music video include Sino (creator of A Cyberpunk Dream) a music producer for local artists in Pakistan turned Core creator whose earnings from Core helped him pay his bills, rent, etc. and support his family during the pandemic. Sino is now a full-time game developer following his entry.

To celebrate the launch of the music video, Core will be selecting a limited number of fans to participate in a VIP virtual Meet & Greet with deadmau5 in Core. Fans will be able to submit their entry for a chance to win at meetdeadmau5.coregames.com.

