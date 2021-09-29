Search

‘Stranger Things’ expansion teased by Netflix boss

September 29, 2021

'Stranger Things' has been described as “a franchise being born.”

Netflix head Ted Sarandos has teased that at least one Stranger Things spin-off could be in the works.

Speaking at the prolific tech conference Code 2021, Sarandos described the Stranger Things title as “a franchise being born.”

As reported by Deadline, Sarandos confirmed that there has been talk of “spinoffs”, amidst rumours that series co-star Millie Bobbie Brown could be branching off to take the lead in an extension of the show.

A new look at the fourth season of Stranger Things was released during Netflix’s global fan event Tudum.

The new chapter rolls in three years after its predecessor, although executive producer Shawn Levy has said that it will be worth the wait.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done.

“By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Earlier this year, cast member Finn Wolfhard revealed that the next season will be the “darkest” yet.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he told CBC Listen. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made].”

