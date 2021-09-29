IDLES Announces CRAWLER, Share First Single ‘The Beachland Ballroom’

A year after releasing Ultra Mono, IDLES are back
with their fourth record CRAWLER and dropped its first single “The Beachland Ballroom.”
CRAWLER is set to arrive on November 12 on Partisan Records. The 14-track record was co-produced by Kenny Beats and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.
The single is named after the Cleveland venue that we’ve highlighted before, and the video is a raw, up-close shot of frontman Joe Talbot screaming along with the thrash poundings of the instruments. Sweaty and nearly bloody-eyed, Talbot leaves us with a dripping performance as if a prisoner persuading to be set free.
“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” Talbot said in a statement. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”
Check out the video below.
The UK band will embark on a sold-out, twenty-three date North American tour on October 7. Next year they also have sold-out UK shows in January and February, including a four-night run at O2 Academy Brixton in London.
“I didn’t know Joe could sing like that,” Bowen said. “He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”
CRAWLER Track List:
MTT 420 RR
The Wheel
When the Lights Come On
Car Crash
The New Sensation
Stockholm Syndrome
The Beachland Ballroom
Crawl!
Meds
Kelechi
Progress
Wizz
King Snake
The End
IDLES 2021/22 Tour Dates:
07 OCT 2021 / USA / Saint Paul, MN / Palace Theatre
08 OCT 2021 / USA / Chicago / Riviera Theatre
09 OCT 2021 / USA / Detroit / Saint Andrew’s Hall
10 OCT 2021 / USA / Columbus, Ohio / Newport Music Hall
13 OCT 2021 / USA / Boston / House of Blues SOLD OUT
13 OCT 2021 / USA / Philadelphia / The Fillmore
15 OCT 2021 / USA / New York Terminal 5
16 OCT 2021 / USA / New York / Terminal 5
17 OCT 2021 / USA / Washington, D.C / 9:30 Club
18 OCT 2021 / USA / Washington, D.C / 9:30 Club
20 OCT 2021 / USA / Asheville, N.C / The Orange Peel
21 OCT 2021 / USA / Nashville / Cannery Ballroom
22 OCT 2021 / USA / Atlanta / Heaven at the Masquerade
25 OCT 2021 / USA / Austin, Texas Stubb’s
26 OCT 2021 / USA / Dallas / Granada Theater
27 OCT 2021 / USA / San Antonio, TX / Paper Tiger
28 OCT 2021 / USA / Phoenix /The Pressroom
30 OCT 2021 / USA / Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriet’s
31 OCT 2021 / USA / Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriet’s
01 NOV 2021 / USA / Pomona CA / Glass House
03 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre
04 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre
05 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre
06 NOV 2021 / San Francisco / The Warfield
08 NOV 2021 / Portland / Crystal Ballroom
09 NOV 2021 / USA / Seattle / Showbox
10 NOV 2021 / USA / Seattle / Showbox SoDo
16 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton
17 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton
18 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton
19 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton
21 JAN 2022 / UK / Cardiff / Motorpoint Arena
22 JAN 2022 / UK / Birmingham / O2 Academy
24 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street
25 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street
26 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street
28 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse
29 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse
30 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse
01 FEB 2022 / UK / Sheffield / O2 Academy
02 FEB 2022 / UK / Newcastle / O2 City Hall
03 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom
04 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom
05 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom
18 FEB 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Docks
19 FEB 2022 / NE / Amsterdam / Melkweg
20 FEB 2022 / NE / Amsterdam / Melkweg
22 FEB 2022 / DE / Berlin / Columbiahalle
23 FEB 2022 / DE / Cologne / E-Work
24 FEB 2022 / DE / Munich / Muffathalle
26 FEB 2022 / BE / Brussels / Ancienne Belgique
28 FEB 2022 / FR / Paris / Elysee Montmartre
01 MAR 2022 / FR / Paris / Elysee Montmartre
02 MAR 2022 / FR / Lyon / Le Transbordeur
03 MAR 2022 / IT / Milan / Fabrique
06 MAR 2022 / FR / Toulouse / Le Bikini
07 MAR 2022 / ES / Bilbao / Santana
09 MAR 2022 / ES / Barcelona / Razzmatazz
10 MAR 2022 / ES / Madrid / La Riviera
11 MAR 2022 / PT / Lisbon / Coliseum
