Search

Discover

NEWS

A Marvel multiplayer game for PS5 is reportedly in the works

By NME/Demi Williams • September 27, 2021

Sony is leaning into Marvel

New claims suggest a multiplayer Marvel game exclusive to the PlayStation 5 is in development.

As spotted by GamesRadar, XboxEra podcast co-host Nick Baker recently said during the latest episode that “Sony is leaning into Marvel” while also claiming that there is a multiplayer Marvel game in development.

“We see that with Spider-Man, we see that with Wolverine. Sony is obviously all-in on Marvel, and Marvel and Disney are clearly all-in on Sony,” Baker said. “I have been told there is a […] multiplayer Marvel game allegedly in the works, that will probably be a PS5 exclusive,” Baker said.

Baker went on to say that he had to “cut back” what he was going to say and that between him and his source they “speculated the studio possibly making this game is Insomniac”, hammering down on the speculation part.

You can check out what Nick Baker said below:

What this unannounced PS5 exclusive Marvel title could be remains to be seen, but if the claims are true, the game could likely star even more iconic Marvel heroes fans know and love.

During the latest PlayStation Showcase 2021, Sony announced Marvel’s Wolverine, the next game from Insomniac Games as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which will feature both Miles Morales and Peter Parker along with the villain Venom and, who fans assume to be narrating the reveal trailer, Kraven the Hunter.

In other news, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Spider-Man will have his own cutscenes and story in Marvel’s Avengers.

The post A Marvel multiplayer game for PS5 is reportedly in the works appeared first on NME.

5 6 7
  1. JaynitAdaa
    JaynitAdaa Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site.. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. hannahsch.m.s231.997
    aqws [ PART TIME JOBS FOR USA ] No Experience Needed, No Boss Over il Your FD Shoulder… Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots.Check This…….www.easyjob2.com
    ...show more
  4. maryiroth
    MaryRoth I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started…>>> Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. kathy.w.espana
    KathyEspana Start generating extra cash online from home more than $52OOOk by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month I got paid $52745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow the web link here to get started..,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Www.Self25.com
    ...show more
  6. KarolineKarlsen
    KarolineKarlsen I've got my first check total of $15,550, pretty cool. I am so excited, this is the first time i Actually earned something. I am going to work even harder new and i can't wait for next week payment. Go to home tab for more detail.......I highly recommend to everyone to apply...    Join this right now................................. www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  7. ArikaAddam
    ArikaAdd Since I started with my online business, I earn $25 every 15 minutes. It sounds unbelievable but you won’t forgive yourself if you don't check it out. Learn more about it here... www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.