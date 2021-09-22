Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas and Dave among the Ivor Novello Awards winners for 2021.

Ivor Novello Awards, celebrating Britain’s best songwriters and composers during its ceremony last night (September 21).

Nominated in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category, Styles was awarded his first Ivor for ‘Adore You’, the second single from his Grammy-nominated album ‘Fine Line’.

The two other big Ivor accolades – Best Album and Best Contemporary Song – were awarded to Lianne La Havas and Dave and Fraser T Smith, respectively.

La Havas won in her category for her self-titled third studio album, released in July 2020. The category also saw the likes of Fontaines D.C., Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes, Pa Salieu and Laura Marling being nominated.

Marking their third Novello win in four years, Dave and Smith won for ‘Children of the Internet’, performed by Future Utopia, an exploration of the impact of social media on the younger generations.

Celeste and Jamie Hartman jointly took out the Songwriter of the Year award for a collection of work released last year. This included ‘Stop This Flame’, ‘I Can See the Change’ and ‘A Little Love’ for the John Lewis Christmas advert.

The evening’s Special International Award went to Bon Jovi‘s Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora for their 30-year musical partnership, while the Ivors Inspiration Award went to duo Goldfrapp – made up of Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory – for their work together.

Find the full list of winners below.

All but two of the Ivor Novello Awards categories (PRS for Music Most Performed Work and Songwriter of the Year) were judged by separate panels of songwriters and composers.

The Ivor Novello Awards 2021 winners are:

BEST ALBUM

Lianne La Havas – ‘Lianne La Havas’

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin – ‘Children of the Internet’

PRS FOR MUSIC (MOST PERFORMED WORK)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Celeste and Jamie Hartman

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

Obongjayar – ‘God’s Own Children’

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

Blanck Mass (Calm with Horses)

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Gareth Coker (Ori and the Will of the Wisps)

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects (Devs)

