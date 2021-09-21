The Fugees to Reunite for the First Time in 15 Years

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The group is coming together to celebrate the f

Initially, a person close to the group said that Lauryn Hill, Wyclef and Pras were set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Lagos, Nigeria on September 25, at the time, the person familiar with the situation said that the group was going to tape their set the weekend of the 18th, however, one of the members was ill and the set couldn’t move forward.

More from SPIN:

Further, the group long maintained they would never reunite, although they’ve been adamant about their enduring love and respect for each other. The last time the Fugees released music was in 2005 with the single “Take It Easy,” and disbanded shortly after that.

In 1996, The Fugees’ Grammy-winning second record The Score really introduced the world to a socially conscious and musically rich blend of hip-hop the genre had yet to manifest, delivered in highly lyrical triple-threat form. There is no word yet on new music, though after Hill’s laser-sharp guest appearance on “Nobody” from Nas’ recent Kings Disease II, sources say it’s not out of the question.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Ms. Lauryn Hill said in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

In a statement of his own, Wyclef Jean added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

On Wednesday night, the Fugees will perform at a location in New York City that has yet to be shared. Additionally, Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

See the full list of dates below:

September 22 – NYC @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 7 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

November 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 28 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

December 4 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

December 6 – London, U.K. @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

December 18 – Ghana @ TBA