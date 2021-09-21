Dave Grohl Announces Limited The Storyteller Book Tour

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The Foo Fighters frontman is set to embark on a limited run of talks about his upcoming book The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music.

Taking place over five nights in London, New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, fans can purchase tickets to see Grohl discuss and share stories from his upcoming memoir. The ticket cost includes a copy of The Storyteller and some special surprises at the event.

The rock icon’s book entails his long musical journey, from his formative years on the D.C. punk rock scene, his time in Nirvana, and the decades that followed. Previously, Grohl shared a teaser trailer of what’s to come in the book. In the trailer, Grohl said that he was inspired to pen the memoir after sharing short stories from his career on Instagram.

Doors for all shows open at 6:30 p.m. and Grohl will be on stage at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are limited to two per transaction, and fans can purchase tickets to the London, New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles shows here.

Fans can pre-order The Storyteller via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster here.

The Storyteller Tour Dates

September 27 — London, UK – Savoy Theatre

October 5 — New York, NY – The Town Hall

October 7 — Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

October 12 & 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Ford