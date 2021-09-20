Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play ‘Quiet’ for the First Time Since 1994

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The set marked their first full concert since August 2019, and in addition to live-debuting a few songs from their latest album CYR (“The Colour of Love,” “Ramona” and “Wyttch”), Billy Corgan and company also took the opportunity to dust off the Siamese Dream favorite “Quiet” — a song that was a setlist staple during the Siamese Dream touring era then was abruptly canned in 1994. They also played “United States” off 2007’s Zeitgeist for the first time since 2015.

A festival goer filmed the “Quiet” performance in full, which you can watch below.

On Sunday, the Smashing Pumpkins are set to take the stage at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival for what’s currently their last show of 2021.

Since they didn’t spend the year touring, the band took time to work on a couple different projects. They plan to release a reworked version of Machina II.

“Machina I was like one edit of the footage, and Machina II was some of the leftover footage — but there was even more stuff leftover. So, this was my attempt, 20 years later, to kind of finish the movie and in the process of trying to finish the movie, realizing the movie can never be finished,” Corgan explained in an interview earlier this year. That project plans to be “somewhere in the 80-track range.”

They’re also prepping a 33-song album that will act as a sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina, so 2022 is bound to be a good one for Smashing Pumpkins fans.