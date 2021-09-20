Search

Discover

NEWS

RuPaul becomes most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history

By NME/Adam Starkey • September 20, 2021

He’s won 11 Emmys in total

RuPaul made history at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards by becoming the most-awarded Black artist in the show’s history.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Competition Program at this year’s ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. RuPaul, who hosts and executive produces the series, has now won 11 Emmys in total, with the first back in 2016.

With this latest win, RuPaul has broken the record for the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history, previously held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

Morgan was nominated this year for his work across sitcoms The Conners, The Upshaws and Last Man Standing, but didn’t win in his category.

RuPaul, who accepted the award with co-host Michelle Visage and contestants Symone and Gottmik, said: “Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world.

“They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today, this is for you. And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you baby, come on to mama Ru.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice to win the category.

This isn’t the only Emmys record RuPaul holds, having won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for six consecutive years.

RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off show Untucked also won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at this year’s ceremony.

The post RuPaul becomes most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history appeared first on NME.

1 1 3
  1. MollyCartwright
    MollyCartwright I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here….......................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.