James Blake announces ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ 2022 tour

James Blake has announced a UK and European tour in support of his forthcoming new album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’.

The tour will take in a series of dates in Glasgow, Manchester and Sheffield, as well as a gig at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Blake’s dates kick off on April 30, 2022 at the O2 Academy in Glasgow before wrapping up at Alexandra Palace on May 17, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (September 24) and will be available to purchase here.

Can’t wait to see you all next spring in the UK and Europe https://t.co/tjJSVN96fQ UK, pre-order Friends That Break Your Heart in my store for presale access starting next Wednesday. https://t.co/gCe6buUBPU General onsale for all cities next Friday at 9am local. pic.twitter.com/KyoF3qbzNE — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Blake premiered his latest song ‘Famous Last Words‘ on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show. It follows July’s ‘Say What You Will‘ and last month’s ‘Life Is Not The Same‘.

The multi-instrumentalist and producer’s fifth album is set for release on October 8 via Polydor. It was recently pushed back from its original September 10 release due to vinyl pressing delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake’s first full-length album in two years will include guest appearances from SZA, JID & SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

Blake recently said that he wants to make “plenty more” music with Dave.

The musician contributed vocals and production Dave’s latest record, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together‘, which came out this summer and followed on from the rapper’s 2019 debut ‘Psychodrama’.

“I think [Dave] kind of wanted me to executive produce the record, but in the end he was making all the decisions,” Blake told GQ. “Halfway through the record I was like: ‘Hold on, you’re exec producing this and you’re brilliant at it, so let’s just finish it off.’”

