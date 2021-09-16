Search

Discover

NEWS

25 Years Into Their Career, Big D and the Kids Table Just Want You to Do Your Art

By SPIN | Josh Chesler • September 16, 2021

David McWane has been in Big D and the Kids Table for a real long time.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post 25 Years Into Their Career, Big D and the Kids Table Just Want You to Do Your Art appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

1 1
  1. AliyaJon
    AliyaJon ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago... I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online... I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you... It's definetly the best job i ever had...Check it out here... www.homejob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.