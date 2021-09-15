‘Venom 2’ fan reactions: “Complete and utter perfect chaos”

Fans have been sharing their reactions to Venom: Let There Be Carnage after a first screening in London – scroll down to read them.

The sequel to 2018’s Venom sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, starring alongside Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

A ‘Fans First’ screening in London yesterday (September 14) gave a select number of fans the chance to watch the film ahead of its official release, with Hardy and Serkis in attendance to introduce the event.

“I can wholeheartedly say [Venom 2] was absolute CARNAGE,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I loved it so much!”

Well I can wholeheartedly say @VenomMovie was absolute CARNAGE. I loved it so much! Thank you @cineworld for having us! #Carnage #venom pic.twitter.com/uSulFG2Wxs — Ready Cosplayer One (@readycosplayer1) September 14, 2021

Another called the film “complete and utter perfect chaos” after attending the first screening, encouraging others to bookmark the October 15 release date.

Podcaster Neil Vagg also attended the early screening, saying Venom 2 “is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance and horror”. He praised Hardy’s performance and said “Harrelson IS Carnage.”

Many stressed the importance of the film’s post-credits scene, without revealing spoilers, with one fan simply writing: “OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS.”

Check out some more early reactions to Venom: Let There Be Carnage here:

Guys go and see this movie and thank them afterwards because they did an amazing job @AndySerkis My lips are firmly sealed #venom #Carnage https://t.co/188Zp96STA — Ready Cosplayer One (@readycosplayer1) September 14, 2021

#Venom Let There Be Carnage is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance (Venom Eddie), and horror. It wastes no time in getting down to business and not relent. Hardy is on fire and Harrelson IS Carnage. DO NOT MISS THE CREDITS!@SonyPicturesUK #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/ZNmjB3wGpG — Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) September 14, 2021

Complete and utter perfect chaos! Go see the movie on October 15th! #venom #fansfirst — Sasha Carpet Scenes (@CarpetScenes) September 14, 2021

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to see #VenomLetThereBeCarnage I adored it. The first Venom is my favorite of the modern MCU films, and #Venom makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Eddie Brock. pic.twitter.com/Iwv7uX7ALY — Emotionally Invested Tony Khan Stan (@HowieBlingAEW) September 14, 2021

The biggest strength of #VenomLetThereBeCarnage is its franctic pacing and exhilirating action. Matching the kinetic energy Tom Hardy has with himself.

Woody Harrelson is relishing as Kletus/Carnage and is perfect for the role. OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS pic.twitter.com/7tGg02iykM — Ren Geekness @LFF (@RenGeekness) September 14, 2021

A synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage reads: “One year after the events of Venom , investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.”

The first trailer was released in August – which you can watch here.

Venom 2 will be released in cinemas on October 15.

The post ‘Venom 2’ fan reactions: “Complete and utter perfect chaos” appeared first on NME.