‘Venom 2’ fan reactions: “Complete and utter perfect chaos”

By NME/Ella Kemp • September 15, 2021

"OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS"

Fans have been sharing their reactions to Venom: Let There Be Carnage after a first screening in London – scroll down to read them.

The sequel to 2018’s Venom sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, starring alongside Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

A ‘Fans First’ screening in London yesterday (September 14) gave a select number of fans the chance to watch the film ahead of its official release, with Hardy and Serkis in attendance to introduce the event.

“I can wholeheartedly say [Venom 2] was absolute CARNAGE,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I loved it so much!”

 

Another called the film “complete and utter perfect chaos” after attending the first screening, encouraging others to bookmark the October 15 release date.

Podcaster Neil Vagg also attended the early screening, saying Venom 2 “is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance and horror”. He praised Hardy’s performance and said “Harrelson IS Carnage.”

Many stressed the importance of the film’s post-credits scene, without revealing spoilers, with one fan simply writing: “OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS.”

Check out some more early reactions to Venom: Let There Be Carnage here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

A synopsis for Venom: Let There Be Carnage reads: “One year after the events of Venom , investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.”

The first trailer was released in August – which you can watch here.

Venom 2 will be released in cinemas on October 15.

