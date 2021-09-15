Snail Mail Announces New Album, Shares Bloody ‘Valentine’ Video

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Set to arrive November 5 via Matador, Snail Mail gave a first look into what we can expect from the record by recreating a hilarious period drama. Also known as Lindsey Jordan, Snail Mail is a caterer for a ballroom gala and simultaneously is trying to win over a girl that is dancing with a boy. Resulting in the overblown, Tarantino bloodshed, Snail Mail takes a knife to the guy’s heart in front of everyone, following her stealing everyone’s drinks and cake.

“It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll!,” Snail Mail said in a statement. “Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

The upcoming album was written and produced by the 22-year-old, who has also announced a tour with U.S., UK, and European runs that kicks off in February 2022.

Valentine Tracklisting:

Valentine

Ben Franklin

Headlock

Light Blue

Forever (Sailing)

Madonna

c. et. al.

Glory

Automate

Mia

Valentine Tour Dates:

*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax

2021

Sat Nov 27 2021 – Richmond VA @ The National*

Sun Nov 28 2021 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

Tue Nov 30 2021 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

Wed Dec 1 2021 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

Fri Dec 3 2021 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

Sat Dec 4 2021 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

Sun Dec 5 2021 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

Tue Dec 7 2021 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

Wed Dec 8 2021 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

Fri Dec 10 2021 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

Sat Dec 11 2021 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

Sun Dec 12 2021 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

Mon Dec 13 2021 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

Wed Dec 15 2021 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Thu Dec 16 2021 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*

Fri Dec 17 2021 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

Sat Dec 18 2021 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

Sun Dec 19 2021 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

Tue Dec 21 2021 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

2022

Fri Feb 18 2022 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Sun Feb 20 2022 – Glasgow UK @ QMU

Tue Feb 22 2022 – Bristol UK @ SWX

Wed Feb 23 2022 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri Feb 25 2022 – Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

Sat Feb 26 2022 – Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Sun Feb 27 2022 – Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

Mon Feb 28 2022 – Milan IT @ Magnolia

Wed Mar 2 2022 – Zürich CH @ Bogen F

Thu Mar 3 2022 – Munich DE @ Ampere

Fri Mar 4 2022 – Dresden DE @ Groovestation

Sun Mar 6 2022 – Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

Mon Mar 7 2022 – Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

Tue Mar 8 2022 – Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

Thu Mar 10 2022 – Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Sat Mar 12 2022 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

Sun Mar 13 2022 – Hamburg DE @ Knust

Mon Mar 14 2022 – Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

Tue Mar 15 2022 – Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

Wed Mar 16 2022 – Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

Tue Apr 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Wed Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^