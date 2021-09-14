Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have teamed up for their take on a new TikTok challenge – you can watch below.

Reynolds posted the clip to his Instagram account, filmed in the middle of rehearsals for the Christmas movie musical he’s currently filming with Ferrell, Spirited.

“Late to the ‘Grace Kelly’ TikTok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical,” Reynolds wrote in the clip, which sees him start singing before Ferrell joins in.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Spirited began production in July, and has been described as a modern musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ beloved 1843 story A Christmas Carol.

Reynolds is set to play Ebeneezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will reportedly star as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

The film also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani, with Spencer playing one of Reynolds’ “good-natured co-workers” and Mani playing the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Sean Anders and John Morris (the team behind Daddy’s Home) are directing and writing the film, while Ferrell and Reynolds will both be producing the film under their respective Gloria Sanchez Productions and Maximum Effort and Mosaic.

The release date for Spirited via Apple TV+ is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that Wrexham AFC will be playable in FIFA 22.

Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham FC with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, confirmed in a video posted on Twitter that Wrexham will now be found in FIFA 22‘s Rest of World category.

FIFA 22 is due for release on October 1, 2021.

The post Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds take on viral TikTok harmony trend appeared first on NME.