Watch My Morning Jacket Jam on ‘Love Love Love’ Video

My Morning Jacket announced they’d be releasing their first proper new album in six years last month.
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
The veteran rockers just dropped a vibrant video for “Love Love Love,” the second single off their upcoming record.
Check it out below.
More from SPIN:
- My Morning Jacket Announce New Self-Titled Album, Release ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’
- My Morning Jacket’s Patrick Hallahan on New Cooking Show, Food-Themed Songs
- The 50 Best Alt-Rock Love Songs
Radiating a soulful, modern Beatles, the video is embellished with neon collages and pop art swirling in and around the band as they jam. The jagged guitar riff brings a classic rock feel intertwined with the video’s heady rainbow flair.
“‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love,” frontman Jim James said. “Finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”
The mesmerizing video was directed by George Mays with animation done by Mero. Their self-titled upcoming album is set to arrive on October 22 on ATO Records.
This follows the release of the first track off the anticipated album, “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”
The eclectic rock group’s last music was the 2015 Grammy-nominated The Waterfall. The band will embark on their first U.S. headlining tour in six years this month. My Morning Jacket is returning to the stage with highlight shows at Seattle’s Paramount Theater (October 1-2), Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre (November 4-6), and a New Year’s run at Denver’s Mission Ballroom (December 29-31).
Check out the tracklisting and My Morning Jacket’s tour dates below:
My Morning Jacket Track List:
Regularly Scheduled Programming
Love Love Love
In Color
Least Expected
Never In The Real World
The Devil’s In The Details
Lucky To Be Alive
Complex
Out Of Range, Pt. 2
Penny For Your Thoughts
I Never Could Get Enough
My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *
24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *
28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *
29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *
OCTOBER
1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *
2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *
3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *
29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT
30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT
31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER
2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #
4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #
5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT
6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT
DECEMBER
29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT
31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT
MARCH 2022
2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday
* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications
# Special Guest Bedouine
The post Watch My Morning Jacket Jam on ‘Love Love Love’ Video appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.