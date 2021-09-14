Ty Segall’s New ‘Harmonizer’ Video Features a Singing Potato and Sex Doll

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

with the music video for the title track from his new album, Harmonizer. It follows the similarly trippy video for his last single, “Feel Good.”

In the video, a potato sings in a microphone next to an egg, an apple, a hammer, and a cactus appear on top of a white, wooden cube. A mustached man gives himself a haircut and a sex doll is fed mashed potatoes with gravy. It all forms a strange harmony — all these objects piled around the white cube — that collides with masked people smashing the objects in a way that mirrors the unnerving, thrashing rush of electronic sounds.

Segall surprise-released Harmonizer digitally in August. The physical release is set for October. The album features musician, Denée — who co-wrote two tracks — and the Freedom Band. Segall and the Freedom Band began their North American tour this month.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour Dates



Mon. Sep. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 15 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Thu. Sep. 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Sep. 18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Mon. Dec. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Dec. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Dec. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Dec. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Jan. 31 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Tue. Feb. 1 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 4 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Tue. Feb. 8 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

Wed. Feb. 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.

Tue. June 14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sun. June 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

Wed. June 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Thu. June 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Fri. June 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. June 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. July 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Mon. July 4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Tue. July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall