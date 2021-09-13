The first trailer for Disney+‘s next Marvel show Hawkeye has debuted, showcasing Jeremy Renner and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld in action.

The new series sees Renner return to the role of Clint Barton, with Steinfeld playing his protégée, Young Avenger Kate Bishop, who is poised to take over the Hawkeye mantle.

In the festive first-look, Barton is looking forward to spending Christmas with his family, though his plans get quickly derailed as he crosses paths with Bishop. Accompanied by ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’, the clip sees them spring into action as they take on a host of baddies.

The official synopsis reads: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

“The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Hawkeye, which will consist of six episodes, is set to debut during the festive period on November 24. It will be the fourth live-action Marvel Disney+ series after Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Speaking previously about the series and Barton’s relationship with Bishop, Renner told Entertainment Weekly: “[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan.

“She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox, with directors Rhys Thomas and duo Bert and Bertie set to helm the series.

The post ‘Hawkeye’: First trailer debuts for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Marvel series appeared first on NME.