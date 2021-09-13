Search

Dua Lipa announces 2022 ‘Future Nostalgia’ US tour with supports including Megan Thee Stallion

By NME/Will Richards • September 13, 2021

Caroline Polachek will also play a number of the 'Future Nostalgia' shows

Dua Lipa has announced details of a 2022 ‘Future Nostalgia’ US tour, featuring support acts including Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek.

The dates, on the back of Dua’s hugely successful second album from 2020, begin in early February before running through until the start of April.

Megan Thee Stallion will support the singer at dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix in mid-March, while Polachek will support on every date and Lolo Zouaï will play most of the dates.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Dua said in a statement.

“When I was writing ‘Future Nostalgia’ I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

See the full list of newly announced US tour dates for Dua Lipa and her support acts below. Tickets are on sale from 12pm local time this Friday (September 17) here.

FEBRUARY 2022
09 – Miami, FTX Arena#!
11 – Orlando, Amway Center#!
12 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena#!
14 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena#!
16 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center#!
18 – Boston, TD Garden#!
19 – Philadephia, Wells Fargo Center#!
22 – Montreal, Centre Bell#!
23 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena#!
25 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena#!
26 – Columbus, Schottenstein Arena#!

MARCH 2022
01 – New York, Madison Square Garden#!
02 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena#!
04 – Newark, Prudential Center#!
05 – Buffalo, KeyBank Center#!
08 – Minneapolis, Target Center#!
09 – Chicago, United Center#!
12 – Houston, Toyota Center#!
13 – Dallas, American Airlines Center#!
15 – Denver, Ball Arena*#
17 – Tulsa, BOK Center*#
20 – Phoenix, Footprint Center*#
22 – Los Angeles, The Forum#!
25 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena#!
27 – San Jose, SAP Center#!
29 – Portland, Moda Center#!
31 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena#!

APRIL
01 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena#!

* – with Megan Thee Stallion
# – with Caroline Polachek
! – with Lolo Zouaï

Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa released the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ in March 2020, while an accompanying remix album with The Blessed Madonna followed that August.

Since then, the singer was revealed as the most-played UK artist of last year. The music licensing company PPL revealed their ‘Most Played Charts’ for 2020, with Lipa ranking first in their list of the most-played artists in the UK.

A UK and European tour for ‘Future Nostalgia’ is also set to follow the US run, beginning in mid-April and running until June.

The singer was originally set to hit the road in the UK in May 2020 before the dates were pushed back to January 2021 as the coronavirus hit last spring.

Last October, the dates were rescheduled once again to September and October this year, but with restrictions continuing in the UK the shows will now take place in spring of 2022. New dates in Europe have also been announced.

