Coldplay and BTS announce new single ‘My Universe’

By NME/Damian Jones • September 13, 2021

The track is sung in both English and Korean

Coldplay and BTS have announced plans to release new joint single ‘My Universe’.

The collaboration, which is out on September 24, features on Coldplay’s forthcoming album ‘Music of The Spheres‘.

It was written by both bands and is sung in both English and Korean. ‘My Universe’ is available to pre-order here.

This is the second single to be lifted from ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following Coldplay’s comeback hit ‘Higher Power‘, earlier this year. They also later shared the album’s closing track ‘Coloratura’ and confirmed they will soon be releasing a new track called ‘Weirdo’ as part of a musical.

The latest collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin recently released their special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.

In the 18-minute episode of the webseries, the boyband talked about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they felt about the impact they’ve had on ARMYs (the name of BTS’ fandom) around the world.

Meanwhile, Martin recently discussed his experiences with magic mushrooms.

“I loved it, and that was good… it sort of confirmed my suspicions about the universe. I was like, ‘OK, yep, that seems to be true,’ he said.

But Martin added: “I don’t do so well on drugs and alcohol; it messes with the music. Some people, it enhances it. For me, it doesn’t.”

Coldplay’s ninth studio album, which has been produced by Max Martin, is out on October 15.

