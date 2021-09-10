Watch Lucy Dacus’ Fan-Made Video for ‘Brando’

Lucy Dacus released a video for the third single “Brando” off her newest album,
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
Home Video. Inviting fans to send in clips of themselves dancing, skateboarding, jumping, and singing, the video is a compilation from over 100 submissions and is as nice as you’d expect.
Inside the blue animated border mimicking an old-school television set, Dacus’ fans show a range of talent from ballet dancing in a river to strumming a ukulele in a forest. Lots of cats made the cut, with quick cuts to rollerbladers and even some gloved hands acting out a puppet show over a shower curtain.
More from SPIN:
- Lucy Dacus Goes Back to High School For ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
- Lucy Dacus Honors Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura’s 25th Anniversary With Cover
- Hayley Williams Teams Up With Boygenius on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’
Check it out below.
“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus said in a statement. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”
Dacus will embark on her nearly sold-out North American headlining tour on Sept. 10 in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, check them out below.
Home Video Tour (new dates in bold)
Fri. Sept. 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National &% – SOLD OUT
Mon. Sept. 13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % – SOLD OUT
Tue. Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %
Wed. Sept. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %
Fri. Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees % – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %
Sun. Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn % – SOLD OUT
Mon. Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %
Wed. Sept. 22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %
Fri. Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel % – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC + – SOLD OUT
Sun. Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Mon. Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore % – SOLD OUT
Wed. Sept 29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre !! – SOLD OUT
Thu. Sept. 30th – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 3 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
Tue. Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 6 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 8 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ – SOLD OUT
Sun Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ? – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 12 – Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $
Thu. Oct. 14 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $ – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Oct. 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ++ – SOLD OUT
Fri. March 18, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub
Sun. March 20, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
Mon. March 21, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **
Wed. March 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Thu. March 24, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
Fri. March 25, 2022 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum
Tue. March 29, 2022 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde **
Wed. March 30, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **
Thu. March 31, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater **
Sat. April 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **
Sun. April 3, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **
Mon. April 4, 2022 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall **
Wed. April 6, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **
Thu. April 7, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **
Sat. April 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Lido **
Sun. April 10, 2022 – Jena, DE @ Trafo **
Tue. April 12, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **
Wed. April 13, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla **
Thu. April 14, 2022 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **
Fri. April 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **
%= Palehound supporting
$ = Bartees Strange supporting
^ = Shamir supporting
#= Laura Stevenson supporting
^^=Thao supporting
&= with Julien Baker
@=supporting Shakey Graves
!=supporting Bright Eyes
+=Miya Folick supporting
**= Fenne Lily supporting
!!= Y La Bamba supporting
++=Tomberlin supporting
?=Tenci supporting
The post Watch Lucy Dacus’ Fan-Made Video for ‘Brando’ appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.