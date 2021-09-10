Watch Lucy Dacus’ Fan-Made Video for ‘Brando’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Home Video. Inviting fans to send in clips of themselves dancing, skateboarding, jumping, and singing, the video is a compilation from over 100 submissions and is as nice as you’d expect.

Inside the blue animated border mimicking an old-school television set, Dacus’ fans show a range of talent from ballet dancing in a river to strumming a ukulele in a forest. Lots of cats made the cut, with quick cuts to rollerbladers and even some gloved hands acting out a puppet show over a shower curtain.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus said in a statement. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Dacus will embark on her nearly sold-out North American headlining tour on Sept. 10 in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, check them out below.

Home Video Tour (new dates in bold)

Fri. Sept. 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National &% – SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % – SOLD OUT

Tue. Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees % – SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn % – SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel % – SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC + – SOLD OUT

Sun. Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore % – SOLD OUT

Wed. Sept 29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre !! – SOLD OUT

Thu. Sept. 30th – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ – SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 3 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $ – SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 6 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 8 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ? – SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 12 – Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $ – SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $ – SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $ – SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # – SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Oct. 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ++ – SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub

Sun. March 20, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

Mon. March 21, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **

Wed. March 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Thu. March 24, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 25, 2022 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Tue. March 29, 2022 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde **

Wed. March 30, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

Thu. March 31, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater **

Sat. April 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **

Sun. April 3, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **

Mon. April 4, 2022 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall **

Wed. April 6, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **

Thu. April 7, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **

Sat. April 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Lido **

Sun. April 10, 2022 – Jena, DE @ Trafo **

Tue. April 12, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **

Wed. April 13, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla **

Thu. April 14, 2022 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **

Fri. April 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **

%= Palehound supporting

$ = Bartees Strange supporting

^ = Shamir supporting

#= Laura Stevenson supporting

^^=Thao supporting

&= with Julien Baker

@=supporting Shakey Graves

!=supporting Bright Eyes

+=Miya Folick supporting

**= Fenne Lily supporting

!!= Y La Bamba supporting

++=Tomberlin supporting

?=Tenci supporting