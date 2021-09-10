Vengaboys throw it back to the ’90s with a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s ‘1999’

Dutch pop outfit Vengaboys have taken on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan‘s 2018 hit ‘1999’ – you can listen to their cover below.

Dubbed ‘1999 (I Wanna Go Back)’, the four-piece’s rendition stays pretty true to the original, but with that signature Eurodance sound peppered throughout. The cover arrived alongside an accompanying music video which, similar to Charli and Sivan’s, pays homage to the ’90s.

It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane for anyone who lived through that decade, featuring Vengaboys lip-syncing over cover art from some iconic albums and singing in front of the fountain from Friends. Watch it below.

Speaking about their choice to cover the track in a press statement, Sailor Robin (Robin Pors) said: “We never stopped spreading love and fun. But this new century is not exactly cooperative. We feel a responsibility to bring the good times back!”

“For us, the 90’s never stopped anyway,” said Cowboy Donny (Donny Latupeirissa), with D-Nice (Denise Post-Van Rijswijk) adding: “With this new single we hope to make up for the lost fun, and we’re ready to party like it’s 1999!”

A limited-edition signed CD of the single has also been released.

In a subtle hint at the cover, Vengaboys shared a video to their Instagram earlier this week of an interview Charli did with Dazed in 2019, where she called ‘We Like To Party’ one of her “guilty pleasure songs”.

“I always put it on in a car when I’m like going out, going anywhere. It’s just a jam and it makes me want to rave,” she said.

Charli and Sivan teamed up again a year after releasing ‘1999’ for ‘2099’, its future-facing counterpart.

