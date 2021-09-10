Search

Discover

NEWS

Lisa’s dull and empty ‘Lalisa’ is far from the solo debut the BLACKPINK rapper deserves

By NME/Rhian Daly • September 10, 2021

The idol is the third member of the YG girl group to step into the spotlight on her own, but her first single album falls disappointingly flat

“I’m incomparable, you gon’ still love me,” Lisa raps midway through ‘Lalisa’, the title track of her solo debut single album. The second half of that line almost feels like a challenge from the BLACKPINK rapper and dancer in the context of this release. Instead of being the shining, swaggering triumph you might expect, its quality is disappointingly low – a record that suggests perhaps she, or at the very least YG Entertainment’s stable of songwriters and producers, aren’t unequalled at all.

It’s hard to find the positives in ‘Lalisa’. The title track is an awkward song, lurching through its lines that find Lisa switching between dull singing and rapped bars that, rather than encapsulating the idol’s natural cool, feel like they belong in a different track altogether. If this was a BLACKPINK song, it might just about work – the dynamic of having four different voices and personalities could possibly save it – but with only one person to steer it, it falls regrettably flat.

“Baby, get the megaphone, put it on speaker,” Lisa raps at one point. “I said I can’t hear you, so you need to speak up.” It’s lyrics like these that make it hard to take ‘Lalisa’ too seriously. There’s no heart or soul to them, focused more on empty brags that don’t even have the desired effect of making the star seem like an untouchable icon whose name everyone should (and, at this point in her career, does) know. If she wasn’t in one of the biggest girl groups in the world, this track wouldn’t even register in people’s attention spans.

If the title track is disappointing, then the B-side ‘Money’ is even more so. The song’s subject matter is tired and played out – yet another track about being rich and flexing that cash. “Bitch I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands,” Lisa boasts on the refrain. “When the store says ‘Sign for it’, I’mma leave my autograph.”

Even songs with topics that have been done over and over again can still slap though – look at Cardi B’s ‘Money’ which, judging by the very similar heavy piano stabs, seems to have been a reference point here. Lisa’s ‘Money’, though, is too obvious, safe and boring to be worthy of hitting repeat, the Thai rapper unable to pull off the braggadocio required to make you envious of her stacks. Its lyrics are cringe-y at best – “Twerking, twerking when I buy the things I like / Dollar, dollars dropping on my ass tonight,” is a particular stand out – and its stuttering sonics are uninventive. Lisa might have plenty of bills in the bank, but they haven’t bought her the solo debut that she deserves.

It is worth noting that Lisa isn’t credited with any creative input on either track, both written and produced instead by a varying combination of BLACKPINK’s frequent collaborators Teddy Park, 24, Bekuh Boom and R.Tee. Even so, you would expect an idol who is able to bring attitude and energy on stage to inject even a small dose of that into these recordings. If she did, it might be easier to get on board with ‘Lalisa’ – as it is, though, it’s a release that should have been kept in the YG vault.

Details

lisa blackpink lalisa single album review money
  • Release date: September 10
  • Record label: YG Entertainment

The post Lisa’s dull and empty ‘Lalisa’ is far from the solo debut the BLACKPINK rapper deserves appeared first on NME.

2 4 10
  1. EdithQuinn
    EdithQuinn Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this site and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech )   For more details thanks......................................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. ybryhadgq
    ybryhadgq Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link.........................................>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. SavannaaGawkroger
    SavannaGawkroger My last pay check was $9500 working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 15k for months now and she works about 20 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. This is what I do,............. Www.Work84.com
    ...show more
  4. StacieLeblanc
    StacieLeblanc Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her Old Job... Read More...... Www.Pays11.com
    ...show more
  5. StacieLeblanc
    StacieLeblanc My buddy's makes $64/hr on the pc. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 merely working on the pc, pop over here........... Www.Pays11.com
    ...show more
  6. JimyAdd
    JimyAdd JimyAdd Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling anything... www.Homejob1.com
    ...show more
  7. bertha.m.street
    BerthaStreet I am making a good salary from home $6580-$7065/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started.…………… Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  8. MillieWilsonMillieWilson
    MillieWilson I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it… GOOD LUCK..HERE........................................ www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  9. soxij25351
    soxij25351 I'am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I'AM made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you.... :) COPY HERE???........www.workingprofits.com
    ...show more
  10. anna.sverjensky
    Anna Sverjensky Easiest online job opportunity to earn extra $450 everyday from home. Last month i have made $15825 from this very easy and simple job. I am a college student and just after the college i am doing this job for 3 to 4 hrs maximum a day. Get this job and kives a life debts free and financially free. Get this home job right now by follow instructions on the given website......HERE -------->> Www.Salary23.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.